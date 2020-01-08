US officials warning of cyberattacks amid tensions with Iran

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While a hot war between the U.S. and Iran seems to be cooling off, American officials are warning of war on a different front.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning this week aimed at American businesses about cyberattacks in the face of the recent Iran conflict.

But even everyday Americans have more than just identity theft to worry about.

One Tampa Bay cybersecurity expert says not taking the proper precautions to protect your data can actually help terrorists commit heinous acts.

“Forbes magazine reported $2 trillion in terms of money lost due to hacking,” said Dwayne Denny of Data Specialist Group, referring to an article citing a study by Juniper Research. “So in America, if we adopt the mindset that every time we allow ourselves to be hacked – even as consumers – we’re funding terrorism.”

Hackers can access your personal information not just for identity theft – which can be costly if bank accounts, credit cards or loans are opened in your name – but also for real terrorism.

“They can use that info to find people who look like you, create passports and then enter the U.S.,” Denny said.

Denny recommends taking the following actions:

Change passwords often

Don’t use the same password for multiple sites

Don’t use significant dates, family names or anything else that may be easy for a hacker to guess

Set up two-factor authentication with every website that allows it, and don’t do business with companies that don’t

Limit the amount of personal information you share on social media

Clean up old email accounts that you don’t use

Other experts suggest using a password manager, which creates and stores complicated passwords for all the sites you use regularly so you only have to remember one password. Of course, that password or the password manager site itself can always be hacked, so nothing is foolproof.

Some new types of payment methods also offer better security than traditional credit cards.

“Apple Pay or Google Pay will send a digital token and not transmit any of your personal information,” Denny said.

For small businesses in Tampa Bay, Denny suggests paying a professional to do penetration testing.

“An expert will come in, assess your business from an electronic and physical security aspect, analyze your business, what you do day-to-day, and tell you what your vulnerabilities are.”

