US Marshals arrest man in Polk County wanted for NYC murder

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old man fled to Polk County after allegedly shooting and killing a man in New York City in September. He was arrested Friday.

Officials said Raymond Jackson was indicted for second-degree murder by the Queens District Attorney’s Office for fatally shooting a man in a dispute over vehicle repairs in September.

According to New York Police Department, Jackson fled to Florida after his mother’s arrest in New York for her alleged participation in the murder.

The US Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force received information that Jackson was at a friend’s house on West Cordova Circle in Lakeland, and they took him into custody without incident.

Jackson was booked in the Polk County Jail where he is being held before transfer to New York.

