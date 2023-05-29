TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Memorial Day, hundreds gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Vila Brothers Park in Tampa.

The park is named after seven brothers who lived in Tampa and served in different branches of the military, from World War II to the Gulf War.

The park was dedicated in 2005 and Tampa Parks & Recreation Department has been working on upgrades, including a new playground, pickleball courts, benches, dog parks, an exercise trail, ADA parking and more.

Visitors will notice a red, white and blue color scheme throughout the park.

The placement of seven stars around the location will also symbolize the Vila brothers, Joe, Willie, Wilfred, Hector, Robert, Denio and Tony.

Vila Brothers Park is located on N. Armenia Avenue between W. Carmen Street and W. Lemon Street.

The park is open from sunrise to sunset.