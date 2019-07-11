Unlikely advice reunites family and lost dog

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa family recently received some unexpected advice when their dog, Charlie ran away while they were on a trip in Hernando County.

Charlie escaped from their car while his owner was filling up at a gas station in Spring Hill.

Mary Katherine Meyer and her whole family searched for Charlie by calling his name for nearly 7 hours. Charlie never responded.

Meyer put Charlie’s picture and his escape story on Facebook, and it was shared thousands of times. Finally, Patricia Totillo from K9 Search and Rescue Orange City Florida reached out to Meyer and said she shouldn’t be shouting Charlie’s name.

“She said we should go to the spot Charlie was last seen, bring blankets that smelled like him and our house, a bowl of water and of all things, a rotisserie chicken!” says Meyer.

The next day she says she bought the best-smelling rotisserie chicken from the store, took it to where Charlie was last seen and waited for about 40 minutes.

“All of a sudden, he emerged from the woods, right next to my car, right next to where I was standing,” says Meyer.

She brought Charlie home to her two kids who missed him, all thanks to the power of social media and a rotisserie chicken.

