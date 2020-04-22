University Area CDC offers free mental wellness sessions in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The COVID-19 pandemic is wearing on everyone, leaving many with anxiety, depression and feelings of isolation.

On Thursday, The University Area Community Development Corporation will offer a free live, online, closed-group, support sessions for mental wellness and self care.

“With the quarantine, with the coronavirus, they saw a need and I do too,” said licensed Cognitive Behavioral Therapist Crystal Clark. “It could be alcoholism on the rise because of this, impulsive shopping, you don’t know what you should do during this time.”

Through the University Area CDC’s Get Moving! program, Clark lead the online Zoom meeting and offer tools on how to cope with the quarantine as well as tips on how to take care of your mind, body and soul.

“Just how to cope with the day to day stress, with the limited food supplies and everything that is going on right now. I think that is probably what will be the main focus,” said Clark. “It’s so important to give people the opportunity of other coping skills. An emotional outlet for them to discuss their day-to-day feelings”

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. To join the Zoom meeting, visit uacdc.org/zoom1 or use meeting ID Meeting ID is 532 239 435. Each session will close to new participants at 6:15 p.m.

“I don’t really have an outline, it’s kind of just going with the flow and try to get through this together,” said Clark.

Participation is voluntary and confidential. For more information, contact Erica Nelson at enelson@uacdc.org.

“It’s so important that we provide live, online support sessions to residents battling anxiety, depression and stress. Our goal is to provide a safe, confidential environment where participants can express themselves, build community and receive helpful tips for self-care and self-management,” said Erica Nelson, deputy director of Operations.

In the meantime, Clark offers several tips on how to stay mentally healthy during a pandemic:

