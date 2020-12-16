United Way Suncoast receives record-breaking $20M donation from Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “It is a new day in our community and truly inspirational moment to close such an incredibly challenging year looking forward to such promise of opportunity.”

United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff announced Wednesday morning that the organization received a record-breaking donation from Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

Scott donated $20 million to the organization. She has donated $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

“This historic gift will allow us to work deeper in our communities throughout our five-county region,” said Muroff. “This gift will allow us to create more pathways to success for the most vulnerable in our communities.”

This is the largest gift the organization has received in its 96 years.

Muroff said while the organization’s leadership team is still deciding where the money will go exactly, the focus will be on the ALICE population. ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, is designated to helping households that earn above the poverty level but not enough to afford a “bare-bones” household budget.

When asked why Scott chose United Way Suncoast, Muroff said, “she looked at our proven track record, she looked at the way that we show up in the community and how we serve the community…, she looked at our leadership team to know that they had faith and trust that we would be good stewards of that dollars and be the ones to elevate the communities.”

United Way Suncoast serves Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.

For more information on the work United Way Suncoast does for the Tampa Bay community, visit their website.