United to add 4 new routes to Tampa later this year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – United Airlines is adding four new routes between Tampa and airports in the Midwest and Northeast.
Starting Nov. 6, United is scheduled to launch new service to Boston, Cleveland and New York – LaGuardia. Just a month later on Dec. 17, service to Milwaukee will start.
Below is a list of the routes, departure and arrival times starting Nov. 6:
- Boston – Tampa
- BOS to TPA: 8:30 a.m. departure, noon arrival
- TPA to BOS: 12:55 p.m. departure, 3:55 p.m. arrival
- New York – Tampa
- LGA to TPA: 9:29 a.m. departure, 12:39 p.m. arrival
- TPA to LGA: 1:35 p.m. departure, 4:18 p.m. arrival
- Cleveland – Tampa
- CLE to TPA: 8:15 a.m. departure, 10:57 a.m. arrival
- TPA to CLE: 11:35 a.m. departure, 2:10 p.m. arrival
Below is a list of the routes, departure and arrival times starting Dec. 17:
- Boston – Tampa
- BOS to TPA: 8:30 a.m. departure, noon arrival
- BOS to TPA: 1:30 p.m. departure, 5:02 p.m. arrival
- TPA to BOS: 9:30 a.m. departure, 12:30 p.m. arrival
- TPA to BOS: 12:55 p.m. departure, 3:55 p.m. arrival
- New York – Tampa
- LGA to TPA: 9:29 a.m. departure, 12:39 p.m. arrival
- LGA to TPA: 12:29 p.m. departure, 3:40 p.m. arrival
- TPA to LGA: 8:40 a.m. departure, 11:22 a.m. arrival
- TPA to LGA: 1:35 p.m. departure, 4:18 p.m. arrival
- Cleveland – Tampa
- CLE to TPA: 8:15 a.m. departure, 10:57 a.m. arrival
- TPA to CLE: 11:35 a.m. departure, 2:10 p.m. arrival
- Milwaukee – Tampa
- MKE to TPA: 9:15 a.m. departure, 1:05 p.m. arrival
- TPA to MKE: 1:55 p.m. departure, 3:55 p.m. arrival
“We’re grateful for United Airlines’ partnership and long-standing support of TPA and our region,” said Chris Minner, TPA’s executive vice president of marketing and communications. “This is great news for travelers and we look forward to continue helping United grow its footprint in Florida.”
For more information on the new routes, visit United’s website.
