United to add 4 new routes to Tampa later this year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – United Airlines is adding four new routes between Tampa and airports in the Midwest and Northeast.

Starting Nov. 6, United is scheduled to launch new service to Boston, Cleveland and New York – LaGuardia. Just a month later on Dec. 17, service to Milwaukee will start.

Below is a list of the routes, departure and arrival times starting Nov. 6:

Boston – Tampa BOS to TPA: 8:30 a.m. departure, noon arrival TPA to BOS: 12:55 p.m. departure, 3:55 p.m. arrival

New York – Tampa LGA to TPA: 9:29 a.m. departure, 12:39 p.m. arrival TPA to LGA: 1:35 p.m. departure, 4:18 p.m. arrival

Cleveland – Tampa CLE to TPA: 8:15 a.m. departure, 10:57 a.m. arrival TPA to CLE: 11:35 a.m. departure, 2:10 p.m. arrival



Below is a list of the routes, departure and arrival times starting Dec. 17:

Boston – Tampa BOS to TPA: 8:30 a.m. departure, noon arrival BOS to TPA: 1:30 p.m. departure, 5:02 p.m. arrival TPA to BOS: 9:30 a.m. departure, 12:30 p.m. arrival TPA to BOS: 12:55 p.m. departure, 3:55 p.m. arrival

New York – Tampa LGA to TPA: 9:29 a.m. departure, 12:39 p.m. arrival LGA to TPA: 12:29 p.m. departure, 3:40 p.m. arrival TPA to LGA: 8:40 a.m. departure, 11:22 a.m. arrival TPA to LGA: 1:35 p.m. departure, 4:18 p.m. arrival

Cleveland – Tampa CLE to TPA: 8:15 a.m. departure, 10:57 a.m. arrival TPA to CLE: 11:35 a.m. departure, 2:10 p.m. arrival

Milwaukee – Tampa MKE to TPA: 9:15 a.m. departure, 1:05 p.m. arrival TPA to MKE: 1:55 p.m. departure, 3:55 p.m. arrival



“We’re grateful for United Airlines’ partnership and long-standing support of TPA and our region,” said Chris Minner, TPA’s executive vice president of marketing and communications. “This is great news for travelers and we look forward to continue helping United grow its footprint in Florida.”

For more information on the new routes, visit United’s website.

