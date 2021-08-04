United Airlines adds more flights for Bucs vs Patriots game in October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you want to see the “GOAT” return to his old stomping grounds in October? If so, United Airlines has you covered.

The airline announced Wednesday it has added new routes, more flights, and planes with more seats in the air in hopes of getting football fans across the United States ready to cheer on their favorite teams on the road this fall.

A representative with United said the airline has added 16 new direct flights for four of the most highly anticipated NFL games of the early season, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New England Patriots game on Oct. 3.

To view all of the flight options for the highly anticipated game, visit united.com/en-us/game-day.

In total, United is adding 74 flights, including 52 new direct flights between markets not normally served for college and professional football games.

For a full list of additional flights, visit United’s website.