‘Circle of Heroes’ underwater memorial being dedicated today

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The “Circle of Heroes” reef memorial will be dedicated on Monday.

The memorial is the first of its kind to honor local veterans.

Located about 10-miles off the Pinellas County coastline, the memorial is made up of twelve life-size concrete statues representing the men and women serving in the United States armed forces.

The plan is to install an additional 12 statues in 2020 to complete the underwater memorial.

Congressman Gus Billirakis, U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Deputy Commander Bill Walsh and Pinellas County Board Chairwoman Karen Seel are among those expected to speak at the dedication ceremony.

For more information on Circle of Heroes, visit: www.vetmemorial.org

