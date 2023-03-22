TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say the unattended backpack that prompted the evacuation of a downtown Tampa sports bar was deemed safe.

Police evacuated Hattricks Sports Bar and Restaurant and closed Franklin Street between Whiting and Brorein Street, after someone left a backpack unattended near the business.

Police quickly deemed the backpack safe and reopened the roadway.

“The backpack was rendered safe, there are no issues,” a police spokeswoman said in a email to WFLA.

Further information was not immediately available.