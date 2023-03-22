TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is calling his Uber driver a hero, after he jumped into action when a car crashed right in front of them.

“You don’t really hear about all the good, all the good folks that run to a disaster, run to an emergency and really help,” said John T. Fox, who was a passenger in the Uber.

It’s a story Fox wants others to hear, one of humanity.

It’s not about Fox’s recent family trip, rather, the unexpected turn that happened during their Uber ride home from the airport last Saturday.

“This red Toyota Tacoma comes kind of flying and it flips two or three, or three or four times, and it lands, thankfully, goes through one lane of traffic and lands in the grassy median,” said Fox.

Fox said his uber driver Almir immediately pulled off the road, just before I-275 North.

“It didn’t look good. I was absolutely prepared for the worst,” said Fox.

When they heard someone cry out for help, John said Almir didn’t hesitate and pulled the driver out of the truck to safety.

“We saw a hand move. He doesn’t even think, he runs right for the car, fluids pouring out and lifts him up and pulls him out. The drivers side window was on the ground, so he pulled him out the passenger side window,” said Fox.

Although Fox said the driver was injured, the driver was able to walk away from the crash.

“There was an elderly couple who also stopped and they helped clean him up, and Almir grabbed wipes from his car,” said Fox.

Once first responders arrived, they continued on their Uber ride home.

Fox was so impressed by Almir’s actions he tipped the maximum amount the app would allow, but said that didn’t feel like enough.

He posted about the experience on social media, hoping Almir would get recognition for what he did.

“It was like this terrifying moment, but then it turned into like this just it was humanity at its best,” said Fox.

An Uber Spokesperson emailed a statement about Almir’s actions, “Almir’s swift and courageous action during such a scary situation is nothing short of heroic. His bravery and selflessness make the Uber community stronger, and we’re thankful for his commitment to keep his fellow Floridians safe.”