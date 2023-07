TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been an active weekend for the United States Coast Guard across the Tampa Bay area as boaters celebrate the Fourth of July.

Within an hour Saturday, the USCG sector of St. Petersburg coordinated and assisted in rescuing 21 people.

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Sector of St. Pete

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Sector of St. Pete

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Sector of St. Pete

Crews were deployed to Sarasota Bay as well as Crystal River. According to officials, out of the 21 people rescued, only one person was injured and is recovering at a local hospital.