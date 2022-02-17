Two Tampa Bay area players claim $1M from ‘Gold Rush’ scratch-off

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Lottery announced two people have “struck gold” in the Tampa Bay area.

According to the Florida Lottery, Julia Jenkins, 43, of Dover, and Patricia Cosenza, 68, of Saint Petersburg, each claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game.

Jenkins chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. She purchased her winning ticket from Brummeyer’s One Stop, located at 7208 Turkey Creek Road in Plant City.

Cosenza chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5295 34th Street South in Saint Petersburg.

Both retailers will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.