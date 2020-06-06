Live Now
Two men, 28 and 20, killed in wrong-way crash on I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — Two young men were killed in Tampa Saturday morning when one drove the wrong way on Interstate 275 and collided head-on with the other.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Tampa man was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-275 near the Westshore Plaza when he collided head-on with a 20-year-old Largo man driving the other direction.

The impact caused the 28-year-old’s car to land on the median wall of I-275 and the 20-year-old’s car to be propelled backward.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, but neither survived.

FHP no longer identifies crash victims in their traffic reports.

