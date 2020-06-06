Two men, 28 and 20, killed in wrong-way crash on I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — Two young men were killed in Tampa Saturday morning when one drove the wrong way on Interstate 275 and collided head-on with the other.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Tampa man was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-275 near the Westshore Plaza when he collided head-on with a 20-year-old Largo man driving the other direction.

The impact caused the 28-year-old’s car to land on the median wall of I-275 and the 20-year-old’s car to be propelled backward.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, but neither survived.

FHP no longer identifies crash victims in their traffic reports.

LATEST STORIES: