Two Blind Brothers fighting blindness one shirt at a time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Blind Brothers are grabbing the spotlight on a national level. From Ellen DeGeneres to NBC Nightly News it’s a story that revolves around a trendy fashion line, and curing blindness.

“If you care about looking amazing, being as comfortable as humanly possible, and knowing that every purchase is going to cure 11 million Americans of blindness than this shirt is just for you.” said Bryan Bradford, who works alongside his brother Bradford running their company Two Blind Brothers.

The brothers both have a rare eye condition called Stargardt disease.

“You lose your center vision over time you generally keep your peripheral vision,” said Brandford Manning.

The two got the idea to open up shop and help others struggling with eye disease while they were out shopping.

“We coincidently bought the same exact shirt,” said Bradford Manning.

Both brothers were drawn to the softness of the shirt. So now they manufactured their own soft clothing line in New York, and use the proceeds to help cure blindness.

When the brothers heard about the Lion’s Eye Institute, the world largest eye bank and cutting-edge ocular research center, they had a vision to join forces.

“They were able to give 120 people the ability to see that gift is more priceless to those folks than anything else in the world,” said Bryan Manning.

He was referring to just one year of fundraising by the Lion’s Eye Institute at it’s annual Eye Ball event held for nearly a decade in Tampa.

This year’s Eye Ball will be held on September 21 at the Tampa Airport Marriot Hotel.

Tickets are still available.

LATEST STORIES: