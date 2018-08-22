Tutoring app helps teachers earn extra money Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

There is an app that makes it easy for students of all ages to get the tutoring help they need and also allows teachers across the Tampa Bay area to earn extra money.

These teachers can build up their own client base and their own company - they can make extra income by doing something they love,” said Nick Villa, creator of the Tutit App.

The University of Tampa student is studying to become an entrepreneur and came up with the idea to meet his own needs.

"It's been a reoccurring problem with me since I've been in middle school and high school, and now even in college. I need help with a problem, but I don't necessarily need an entire hour of tutoring,” said Villa.

So Villa created what he calls the "Uber" of tutoring apps.

Tutit pulls from a national data base of tutors. You simply pick the subject you need help with and in a matter of seconds you will get a ping, connecting you with an educator.

Tutit offers tutoring assistance in over 80 subjects, including over a dozen languages.

It costs 99 cents a minute and there is a 5-minute minimum. A free, 20-minute trial is available for new customers.

With virtually no marketing efforts to date, over 3,200 students and tutors have downloaded the app.

The students range from elementary school to the college/university level.

The app is available for all students and tutors across the country to use. The app has a special offer available which gives all schools a percentage of all the revenue generated from the app usage within that school.