PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of a beautification project is complete in Pinellas County. Several artists spent weeks turning eyesores into works of art.

The community will now be able to admire nine beautifully-wrapped signal boxes all around Pinellas County. Each box represents a different aspect of the area.

Pinellas County Public Works and Creative Pinellas held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some of the artists Wednesday morning.

Patricia Kluwe Derderian said she typically focuses on public and intimate spaces in her artwork.

“I went to Tarpon Springs and chose this specific city in Tarpon Springs because I feel like it shows what it is like there,” Pati KD said. “It has the bikes and the people sitting outside and the movement of the city that I like.”

Pati’s signal box artwork is located at Klosterman Road and Pinellas Trail in Palm Harbor.