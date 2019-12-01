Tuesday morning brings coldest air of the season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A strong cold front will move through Tampa Sunday night. Colder air will begin to arrive Monday morning but the coldest temperatures will be felt Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will start out in the low 60s Monday morning and rise into the upper 60s by 12 p.m. After that, temps will drop quickly Monday afternoon. By the time folks are heading home from work, temperatures will likely be in the 50s.

Temps will continue to fall through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Stepping out the door for work, temps will be in the mid 40s in most spots.

Away from the coast and especially in Citrus and Hernando Counties, Tuesday morning temperatures could be in the upper 30s.

Tampa International hasn’t hit 45° since March 7, earlier this year.

The coldest temperature recorded at Tampa International last winter was 40 degrees, on the morning of January 21st.

