Trump supporters attempt record for largest boat parade in Pinellas County Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Kelly Berven

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Supporters of President Donald Trump will attempt to break the record for largest boat parade Saturday in Pinellas County.

More than 1,181 Trump supporters are expected Saturday morning, the organizing website states. That would break what the Guinness World Record for largest boat parade, which was 1,180 in Malaysia on Sept. 13, 2014.

While Guinness still cites the 2014 gathering in Malaysia in its record book, an organizer of a ‘Trumptilla’ in South Carolina in July said over 3,000 vessels participated in their parade.

Saturday’s attempt at the record will form in the Gulf just north of Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach at 10 a.m. The official boat count will take place at the Welch Causeway Bridge in Madiera Beach.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss