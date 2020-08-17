Trump praises supporters’ potential record-breaking boat parade

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — President Donald Trump gave a nod to his supporters’ attempt to break the world record for largest boat parade Saturday near Clearwater Beach.

Thousands of boaters sailed near Clearwater Beach Saturday to show support for President Trump and to attempt to break a 2014 record of “Largest Parade of Boats.”

“Whether it’s a lake, a river, or an ocean, you get thousands of them every weekend,” Trump said. “And they just broke the record supposedly in the Guinness Book of Records for most boats.

“We’ll call that a friendly protest.”

Guinness confirmed to WFLA.com that it is officially reviewing the world record attempt. The process could take 12-15 weeks.

