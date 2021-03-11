‘True American hero’: Tampa police to host vigil for officer killed in the line of duty Thursday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To honor the life of Officer Jesse Madsen, the Tampa Police Department will be holding a candlelight vigil Thursday evening.

The vigil will take place at TPD Headquarters, located at 411 N. Franklin Street, at 6:30 p.m.

Police Chief Brian Dugan, Mayor Jane Castor, TPD personnel, and city and county dignitaries will be in attendance along with members of Officer Madsen’s immediate family.

“As you know this a difficult time for the men and women of the Tampa Police Department and the City of Tampa family. As I said the other day, when a name is etched upon the police memorial we always pray that that will be the last, knowing that unfortunately that isn’t the nature of law enforcement,” Castor said.

The vigil is open to the public and will be livestreamed on Tampa Police Department‘s Facebook page. You can also watch the vigil on WFLA’s Facebook page and WFLA.com.

The public can leave condolence messages, find additional information on memorial events and funeral arrangements, and make donations to the Madsen family by going to TPD’s website.