Tropical Storm Elsa: Where can I get sandbags across Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents across Tampa Bay are preparing for their first tropical storm of the year that could impact them as Elsa continues to near Florida.

Local counties and cities are helping with the preparation efforts by providing sandbags to residents ahead of any potential flooding.

Below are the available sandbag locations per Tampa Bay county. Residents are encouraged to bring a valid ID or proof of residency in order to pick up the bags.

Citrus County

The county will be offering sandbags to residents on Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. and will remain open until further notice. There is a limit of 15 bags per car.

Near the Homosassa Area Recreational Playground 4210 S Grandmarch Avenue, Homosassa, FL 34446

Near Dan’s Clam Stand 7500 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River, FL 34429



Hernando County

Starting Tuesday morning, residents can pick up a limited number of sandbags in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or will operate as long as the weather permits. Residents must bring their own shovel.

Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL 34607



Hillsborough County

Residents can pick up a maximum of 10 sandbags at three locations across the county from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

Edward Medard Conservation Park 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City, FL 33567

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park 2401 19th Avenue NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Ed Radice Park 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626



The City of Tampa is also offering sandbags to residents at the following locations from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday:

Al Barnes Park South 2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605

Himes Avenue Complex 4501 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611

MacFarlane Park 1700 North MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607



The City of Temple Terrace is also providing sandbags to residents on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Youth Sports Complex 10369 US Highway 301, Temple Terrace, FL 33637



Manatee County

Starting Tuesday morning, residents can pick up a limit of 10 sandbags per household at three locations around the county. Each site is open at 8 a.m. and will continue to operate as long as the weather permits.

Self-Serve Distribution Site (Bags and sand provided) Public Works Department Stormwater Facility 5511 39th Street E, Bradenton, FL 34203

Full-Service Distribution Site GT Bray Park (Parking Lot) 5502 33rd Avenue Drive W, Bradenton, FL 34209

Pre-made Sandbag Distribution Site Manatee Beach Parking Lot 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217



Pinellas County

Sandbags will be made available to residents from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at two parks.

Walsingham Park 2615 102nd Avenue, Seminole, FL 33778

John Chesnut Sr. Park 2200 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34685



The City of St. Petersburg is also offering sandbags to residents starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Year-round self-service sandbag site 1744 9th Avenue N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Northeast Park 875 62nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702 (located at the Cardinal Drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course)

James “JC” Turner Fields 643 22nd Avenue S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705 (located on the south side of Bartlett Park)

Northwest Pool 2331 60th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710



Sarasota County

The county offered sandbags to residents on Monday, however, there has been no word on if sandbags will be given out on Tuesday. Residents were limited to 10 bags per vehicle.