TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck has returned to full duty after a collision with a drunken driver that left her hospitalized with injuries, the agency said.

Schuck was hailed a hero for risking her life to stop a drunken driver from hitting runners who were participating in the Skyway 10K race on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March.

Authorities said the driver, Kristen Kay Watts, was traveling north on Interstate 275 and sped past a number of barricades approaching the bridge. Dash camera video shows Schuck steer into the path of the BMW to stop it from going any further and collide with the vehicle.

Both Schuck and Watts were injured in the crash, but are okay.

Watts was arrested and charged with driving under the influence property damage and/or personal injury and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. She was later found incompetent to stand trial, according to court documents.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Schuck’s return in a statement provided to WFLA.

The trooper is expected to speak to reporters around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.