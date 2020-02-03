TAMPA (WFLA) — A streetcar and a bus collided in Downtown Tampa Monday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Channelside Drive and Franklin Street. Parts of the intersection were still blocked as of 12:30 p.m.
There is no word yet on any possible injuries.
This story will be updated.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fashion Wrap
- Streetcar and bus collide in Downtown Tampa
- Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in new show
- Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
- UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China