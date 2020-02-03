Streetcar and bus collide in Downtown Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — A streetcar and a bus collided in Downtown Tampa Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Channelside Drive and Franklin Street. Parts of the intersection were still blocked as of 12:30 p.m.

#Breaking Traffic jam in downtown #Tampa at Franklin St and Channelside Drive where a charter bus and TECO Streetcar have collided. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/KiYGh8SIkh — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) February 3, 2020

There is no word yet on any possible injuries.

This story will be updated.

