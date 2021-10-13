Trivia spots in Tampa Bay: Test your knowledge at these 8 locations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many bars, taprooms and breweries stopped weekly events due to the coronavirus pandemic, but weekly themed nights have returned, including trivia nights.

We’ve put together a list of 8 places you can check out in Tampa if you’re willing to put your knowledge to the test in themed and general trivia games.

For a date night or night out with friends, 8 On Your Side has you covered with locations where you can show off your skills!

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future or if your favorite location isn’t on the list, let us know by sending an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 4811 N Grady Ave., Tampa

The Tampa dog bar location holds trivia on Tuesday, and also bingo, throughout the week and they post their weekly schedule of events on their Facebook page. A food truck schedule is posted as well for the week.

Location: 615 Channelside Dr., Tampa

Sparkman Wharf hosts their trivia events every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Those attending can enjoy $1 off a brew at Fermented Reality with their trivia card.

Trivia is free to join and there are prizes for first, second and third places.

Location: 1213 W Waters Ave, Tampa

The Lowry Parcade holds its trivia nights on Tuesday, alongside taco night. Trivia is themed once a month.

Tacos on Wheels provides the eats throughout the night.

Location: 4465 W Gandy Blvd #600, Tampa

81Bay features two forms of trivia, team trivia and theme trivia. The team challenge takes place every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Prizes are given to the top three teams and guests get $1 off any beer from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Theme trivia is every other Thursday at 8 p.m. and is based on movies, TV shows, “and anything iconic,” according to the brewery’s website. Dressing up in theme is encouraged, though not required.

Location: 4106 Henderson Blvd, Tampa

The Prohibition-style location holds team trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m. for “five rounds of boozy trivia madness.”

Location: 203 North Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

The Brass Tap holds trivia nights in Midtown every Thursday with the help of Trivia Nation from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Happy hour and food specials are on sale until 7 p.m.

“Make sure you ask how you can get the first round of drinks on us!!!” their website says.

Locations: Hyde Park, Westchase, Westshore Plaza, Wiregrass, Seminole, Sarasota

Irish 31 locations, including the location at the mall at Westshore Plaza, hold trivia nights every Tuesday beginning at 8 p.m.

Locations: Westchase, Carrollwood, Downtown Tampa

Live trivia night presented by Challenge Entertainment takes place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with food, drinks and prizes.