TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the hours before sunrise Monday morning, you could see three planets set up like a triangle in the southeast sky.

On the top left of the triangle was Venus, shining the brightest. Mars, on the right side of the trio, appeared dimmer and reddish in color.

Saturn is the final point on the triangle, and it’s not quite as bright as Venus.

Finally, the waning crescent moon rose over the horizon beneath the planets. Dade City resident, Shayna Mayer, was able to capture a great picture of the four celestial items in the morning sky.