‘Triggered’: Young director’s new film on school shootings, teen depression to debut at Tampa Theatre

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new film by a local teen director is set to hit the big screen in Tampa.

Mace Walker’s new film will be shown to invited guests at Tampa Theatre on Monday.

Walker has worked on the project for three years and hopes it will bring some heavy but important topics to light.

“Triggered” focuses on several teens dealing with depression, anxiety, abuse, drugs, suicide, and violence.

Walker, the writer and director, started working on the film when she was 17. She said she was “triggered” to start writing after living in a climate of fear due to school shootings and other issues.

“That was the year when we had that domino effect of school shootings. We had Parkland that year. It took a really big toll on me. I started seeing that my school was changing. Kids were turning against each other. Anytime there was a fire drill we didn’t know whether we wanted to leave the classroom or stay inside cause we didn’t know if it was a trap,” said Walker.

Mostly everyone working on the film, including the cast and producers, are young.

It was filmed here in Tampa.

Walker hopes it will spark a conversation about issues many teens have a hard time talking about.

Family and friends of casts and producers are invited to a private showing of the film. Those who want to know more can click here.