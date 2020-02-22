Treat yourself! It’s National Margarita Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to treat yourself because it is National Margarita Day!

The unofficial holiday was founded by Todd McCalla as a way to spread his love for the tequila, triple sec and lime drink around the world.

McCalla’s website, NationalMargaritaDay.com, which touts itself as the “official website of National Margarita Day,” offers a collection of margarita drink recipes and even a list of restaurants, broken down by state, that are planning celebrations or offering discounts.

If you’d rather stay home and host your own celebration, the site also offers a list of places in each state that offer margarita machine rentals!

According to CouponFollow, 86 percent of Americans like or love margaritas. 65 percent of Americans prefer salt on the rim versus 35 percent who prefer no salt.

If you enjoy this classic tequila concoction, check out these special deals on the zesty cocktail in Tampa Bay:

  • Chili’s
    • Their famous Presidente Margaritas and February’s Margarita of the Month, Hearts on Fire ‘Rita, will be only $5 all day on Feb. 22
  • Bahama Breeze
    • Offering up their new coconut pineapple margarita for just $8.99. It’s a blend of Sauza Silver, cream of coconut, pineapple and lime juices.
  • Glory Days
    • On Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22, you can sip on Glory Days most popular and signature Homerun Rita in this year’s collectible cup for only $2. You can upgrade to patron for just $5.

