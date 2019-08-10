Travel expert offers ways to avoid baggage fees while flying

(NBC News) – Paying a little more for your airfare might actually end up saving you money overall. That’s because airlines continue to add on baggage fees.

Those fees can add up quickly, especially for a family traveling together.

The Department of Transportation says airlines earned nearly $5 billion in baggage fees in the past year, so don’t expect the fees to go away soon.

But there are ways you can avoid charges like purchasing a ticket that may cost more, but includes free bags.

On NBC Nightly News, Tom Costello speaks with a travel expert about other steps you can take.

“One of the easiest ways to avoid baggage fees, if you’re not loyal to a particular airline is using an airline credit card,” the travel expert said. “That will allow you to save on bags, not only for yourself but also for another member on your itinerary. However, one thing to be aware of is they usually do come with pretty steep annual fees, so you need to make sure you’re traveling enough for it to actually be worth it.”