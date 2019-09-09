Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming back to Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019 back to Amalie Arena in December.

The group will be in Tampa Bay on Dec. 15 with two performances at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tampa is just one stop in their 66-city and 109-performance tour across North America.

Tickets for the two performances go on sale Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena or online at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $55.75, $65.75 and $75.75. Prices do not

include facility fee or service charges.

For more information on the performance, visit amaliearena.com.