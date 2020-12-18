Trailer released for Katherine Heigl’s psychological thriller film set in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — A trailer has been released for a brand new thriller film set in Tampa, Florida and features a look at the city’s skyline.
According to IMDb, “Fear of Rain” stars Katherine Heigl as a mother of a girl (Madison Iseman) living with schizophrenia and battling terrifying hallucinations.
The trailer opens with a brief look at the Tampa skyline before dragging us along a dramatic highlight of the movie, most of which appears to take place indoors — aside from a chase scene in a wooded area.
IMDb says the movie is set to premiere Feb 12. It does not say where the movie will show first.
