Traffic turned around on Gandy Bridge after trooper-involved crash

TAMPA (WFLA) — Westbound traffic was turned around Sunday on the Gandy Bridge after a crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The crash backed up the St. Petersburg-bound traffic all the way up all the way back to the Tampa side.

Because of the length of the delay, officials decided to turn traffic around rather than have drivers wait.

No updates were made available on the status of the trooper involved in the crash.

LATEST STORIES: