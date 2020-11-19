US Customs at TPA to welcome international travelers for first time since late March

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time since late March, Tampa International Airport will be welcoming international travelers through customs on Thursday.

A JetBlue Airlines flight from Cancun will be the first inbound flight to pass through TPA’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in more than seven months. The flight is scheduled to land around 3:15 p.m.

When the international travelers arrive, they will be greeted with a few changes. There are now acrylic shields at every booth and global entry machines along with social distancing signage. All passengers and staff are also be required to wear face coverings while in the area.

“Not only have we implemented an added degree of privacy, but also an added degree of safety,” said Robert Arroyo, the assistant area port director at the Port Tampa Bay.

Airline and CBP crew members will also be monitoring passenger’s health during the flights and upon deplaning. Passengers will be referred to the CDC or, if necessary, met by emergency medical personnel if they appear to be ill.

In the future, CBP plans to space flights out as much as possible in order to ensure that social distancing measures are possible, which may mean holding some flights on the ground until appropriate procedures can be followed.

“We’re very happy to see international passengers coming back through our U.S. Customs facilities,” said John Tiliacos, the executive vice president of operations at TPA. “We hope this marks the beginning of more international service to and from Tampa International Airport.”

TPA has seen some other international flights resume, including both Nassau, Bahamas and Toronto, Canada, in the case of both of these destinations, passengers pre-clear U.S. Customs before boarding their flight to TPA.