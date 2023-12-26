TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — More than 200 flights scheduled at Tampa International Airport were delayed by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The data from FlightAware shows the airport is experiencing a significant increase in delays compared to Christmas Day when 86 delays and five cancellations were reported.

Most of the flights delayed were with Southwest Airlines. One Frontier flight had been cancelled by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s been a long day, I got here this morning at about 9 o’clock, my husband had just dropped me off then, I got a text message that my flight was cancelled,” said traveler Eileen Hodges.

Hodges spent over eight hours at the airport waiting on an evening flight to Cleveland to visit her parents.

“I just live across the bridge, so it’ not a big deal if I got to go back home, but I’d like to get up there to see them,” she said.

Cameron Wahl and his family spent the holiday on a cruise. They were prepared to shift their travel plans if their flight was delayed or cancelled.

“We had a mini van rented just in case the weather was questionable, we were going to drive and not miss the cruise,” Wahl said.