TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Much like Tampa International Airport predicted, Thanksgiving week brought thousands of travelers to the airport, breaking records and recording the second-busiest day in airport history.

On Tuesday, TPA said it saw a 6% increase in passengers over the same period from last year. From Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 26, the airport handled 5,844 flights, which is an 18% increase from last year, and served 840,000 passengers.

While the airport saw thousands of people a day, TPA announced that Sunday, Nov. 26, was the second-busiest day in history for the airport as 89,018 travelers flew through TPA. The busiest day for TPA was on March 19, 2023 – the peak of spring break – when the airport saw 90,320 passengers.

Photo courtesy of the Tampa International Airport newsroom

As TPA prepared for the holiday season way ahead of time, the airport shared it faced the same issue as many airports across the country did last week – parking.

TPA said parking facilities were at or near full capacity for much of the week, making it difficult for those without a parking reservation to find a space. However, the airport’s parking team worked to make spaces available, including directing drivers to an overflow lot.

Even with the holiday chaos, TPA Executive Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience John Tiliacos said the Thanksgiving travel period was “smooth and successful.”

“Thanks to robust planning, preparation and execution by our various Airport teams – as well as our TSA, FAA, CBP and concessions partners – we delivered a first-class customer experience during one of the busiest times of the year,” Tiliacos said. “Throughout the week, we did what we do best in our business – connecting hundreds of thousands of people with friends and family efficiently and, more importantly, safely.”

Now with shoppers and families preparing for Christmas, TPA shared they’ve already begun prepping for the Christmas and New Year’s travel period.

To ensure that passengers have a smooth traveling experience, the airport is urging those with flights to pre-book parking online, arrive at the airport at least two hours before your departure time, and use the Blue Express Curbs for faster drop-off and pick-up.