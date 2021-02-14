Tow truck community commemorates driver killed in line of duty 5 years ago

TAMPA, Fla. – A group honored a fallen tow truck driver Saturday night five years after he was killed on the job.

Roger Perez-Borroto was killed by a hit and run driver while assisting two people in distress on the Howard Frankland Bridge in 2016.

While this group honored Perez-Borroto, they also wanted to promote the message “move over and slow down” if you see a car stopped on the side of the road.

“It should be a sign to everyone to wake up and look in front of you. Look at what’s going on and look at your surroundings,” said Yelitza Perez-Borroto, Roger’s sister.

“Not only my brother Rodger but several other brothers have lost their lives,” she said. “This is not only for tow truck drivers, but EMTs and fire trucks. Even me if I was sitting on the side of the road.”