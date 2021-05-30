Tourists flock to Florida for Memorial Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. – Memorial Day weekend is in full swing and millions of people joined the holiday travel rush this year. Whether it was by car or plane, people were eager to get out of the house.

“When COVID first hit, there was literally no light at the end of the tunnel, and now that things are getting back to normal it’s great,” said Jaden Medeiros.

Medeiros traveled all the way from Boston to Tampa.

“(We) stayed at the Hard Rock Seminole Casino. It was a great time. We got to watch the Bruins playoff game,” he said.

He wasn’t the only who packed his bags and headed to Florida. AAA reported that the Sunshine State is one of the top vacation destinations this weekend.

“We’re blessed with this opportunity of being able to be out in this sunshine and enjoying the great Florida weather,” said one visitor.

Hundreds of people also hit St. Petersburg Beach.

“People are coming in. They’re coming in on foot. The parking lot is packed. The beaches are packed, so we’re making a tremendous recovery at this point,” said Isabel Showe, who works on Gulf Boulevard.

Showe said it feels good to have the tourists back in action to officially kick off the start of summer.

“Everyone is out exploring and seeing what the county is like from neighboring counties, from out of state; so it’s been super busy so we’ve been really fortunate,” she said.