TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service issued several Tornado Watches across the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning.
The Tornado Watches were issued in Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Highlands, and Hardee Counties and are in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Affected cities include:
- Bayshore Gardens
- Bowling Green
- Bradenton
- Englewood
- Lakeland
- North Port
- Palmetto
- Sarasota
- South Venice
- Venice
- Wauchula
- Winter Haven
- Zolfo Springs
- Arcadia
- Avon Park
- Bonita Springs
- Cape Coral
- Fort Myers
- Lehigh Acres
- North Fort Myers
- Placid Lakes
- Port Charlotte
- Punta Gorda
- Sebring
This is a developing story. For the latest Max Defender 8 updates on hurricane Ian, click here.
