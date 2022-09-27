TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service issued several Tornado Watches across the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning.

The Tornado Watches were issued in Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Highlands, and Hardee Counties and are in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Affected cities include:

Bayshore Gardens

Bowling Green

Bradenton

Englewood

Lakeland

North Port

Palmetto

Sarasota

South Venice

Venice

Wauchula

Winter Haven

Zolfo Springs

Arcadia

Avon Park

Bonita Springs

Cape Coral

Fort Myers

Lehigh Acres

North Fort Myers

Placid Lakes

Port Charlotte

Punta Gorda

Sebring

This is a developing story. For the latest Max Defender 8 updates on hurricane Ian, click here.

