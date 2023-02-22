TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Attention golfers! Be sure to grab your clubs and head to Raymond James Stadium for a special Topgolf experience coming to Tampa Bay this spring.

Starting on May 4, Raymond James Stadium will be converted into a golf course this fall as part of the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour.

The tour will travel to Tampa Bay from May 4-7, so golfers of all skill levels can get the chance to experience Topgolf in a whole new way.

“The four-day engagement, which is produced by REVELXP in collaboration with the Tampa Sports Authority, will provide players with the opportunity to take part in Topgolf’s signature gaming experience with Raymond James Stadium serving as the backdrop,” Tampa Sports Authority said in a statement.

Golfers will tee off from the south plaza of the stadium and then start aiming at targets set up throughout the field.

Each player will hit golf balls at on-field targets placed between 40 and 120 yards from the tee box. Utilizing “Toptracer technology,” each shot will be traced and instantly scored.

Tampa Sports Authority added that the unique experience is family-friendly and designed to be enjoyed by all skill levels.

“Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout the venue to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff, including disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times, washing golf balls after play and before re-use,” Tampa Sports Authority stated.

Tickets for the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, on Topgolf Live’s website. Tee times can be reserved in one-hour increments. Ticket prices begin at $60 per person for a bay of six people.

Experiential tickets will also start at $165. With this, golfers will receive a Topgolf Lifetime Membership, two drink tickets, a Topgolf Live black clover hat, $10 off a Topgolf Gameplay Card, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker rooms and pirate ship.

For more information about the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour,