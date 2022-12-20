TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the Tampa Bay area braces for a blast of cold air to pass through later this week, experts predict temperatures won’t even come close to the coldest Tampa Christmases on record.

To recap the latest models, a pair of cold fronts expected to drop two or more feet of snow in parts of the Midwest will pass through the Tampa Bay area later this week. The fronts are likely to bring near-freezing temperatures, showers, and even a few thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s around the Bay on Christmas morning with wind chills bringing the ‘real feel’ down into the 20s.

But how does that cold compare to the temperatures of Christmases past? News Channel 8 is breaking down the top eight coldest Christmases recorded since the year 1900, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Coldest Christmases on record

Place Year Temperature (°F) 1. 1983 20° 2. 1986 26° 3. 1906 30° 4. 1966 31° 5. 1963 33° 6. 1995 33° 7. 1968 34° 8. 1929 36° (Data: The National Weather Service)

While time will ultimately tell if temperatures will drop further than expected, experts say it’s highly unlikely to get a record-setting Christmas this year.

If you’re wondering what the top 10 coldest days in the Tampa Bay area are, we have those too!

Coldest days on record

Place Year Temperature (°F) 1. 1962 18° 2. 1983 19° 3. 1985 21° 4. 1981 22° 5. 1905 23° 6. 1970 23° 7. 1971 23° 8. 1901 24° 9. 1958 24° 10. 1966 24°

