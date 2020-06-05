‘Too many injustices’: Tampa protesters explain why they march for change

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a subject with an answer that’s not black and white, about a topic that is.

George Floyd, who died in police custody while a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes, has again widened a national discussion on a centuries-old conversation on racial injustice. It has sparked a new movement on diversity and the treatment of people of color.

Protesters in Downtown Tampa told 8 On Your Side they are there to do their part to make change.















“There are too many injustices, too much racism and that just flat out needs to end,” one protester noted.

Racism is the overarching reason for the protests here and across the country day after day, as many take a knee to take a stand.

8 On Your Side asked protesters if they feel, at the end of the day, this is going to change anything.

“It’s got to. We have to try everything we can, any little thing,” a demonstrator who left her car to take a knee in the middle of a blocked Ashley Drive said. “As long as we getting attention, it’s doing something.”

For some, the point of the protests is more narrowly focused.

“Cops killing blacks. It’s as simple as that and they gotta stop,” one protester said.

But what does it take, beyond the marches and movement, to make real systemic change?

“Continuing the fight. Not giving up. If we just take every little hit and give up right then and there, then nothing will ever change,” a protester said. “And this is me as a Hispanic man standing with my black brothers and sisters. They deserve better.”

The demonstrators say they are raising their voices and crying out for change with hearts hopeful that a change is going to come.

“If we do what we’re doing now, coming together in unity and coming together in love and standing together as one whole group – it’s not just a black group, it’s all people – if we can just come together in unity, it should end,” one woman said.

