‘Tom Brady got something to prove’: Bucs fans get ready for TB12’s homecoming in Foxborough

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were gearing up for their star quarterback’s much-anticipated homecoming at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

“I do think it will be close, I really do. I think we got the players and so we’re gonna see, is it the players or the coaches? I like the players’ chances,” said Gil Gonzalez, who lives in Tampa.

As a self-proclaimed “defense guy,” while wearing a Devin White jersey at “The Press Box” in South Tampa, Gonzalez was looking forward to seeing New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s defensive game plan.

“They did build something very special in New England but hey, we got it going on down here now. We’ll see. I think we got a few good years in Brady,” said Gonzalez.

There are not a lot of firsts in Tom Brady’s storied two-decade-long career but Sunday night marks the first time he will play against the New England Patriots.

From 2001 to 2020, he led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl victories, before leaving the cold north for the warm embrace of Tampa Bay.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady added a seventh Super Bowl ring to his collection.

“I think it’s going to be kind of a blowout. I think Tom Brady got something to prove. So I think he’s going to go all out and try to make the point that you should have never let me go. Just being honest. It’s like going back to an ex, I want to show off,” said Jamel Caines, who lives in south Tampa.

Longtime Patriot-turned-Buccanneer Rob Gronkowski will not be active Sunday due to an injury.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots Sunday night at 8:2 p.m. on News Channel 8.