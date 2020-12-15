Today is deadline to ship packages by ground before Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Time is running out if you’re planning on shipping any Christmas gifts. Tuesday is the deadline for ground shipping. Wait any longer, and you’ll have to find another way to get those presents under the tree.

It’s the busiest time of the year for shipping as stores work around the clock to get purchases delivered. Consumers will then wrap those gifts and send them right back out to loved ones.

“It’s just constantly get getting busier and busier every single day,” said Eliot Deter, President and CEO of The Mail Box Store.

In the middle of the busiest shipping day, the coronavirus vaccine is being delivered to hospitals across the country.

The deadline for ground shipping with UPS, FedEx, and the USPS is Tuesday. Friday is the last day for First Class mail, and next Monday for three-day shipping with FedEx and UPS. Even then many carriers are giving shipping estimates not guarantees this year.

“Compared to normal shipping volume. This year’s christmas volume has been unheard of, and unprecedented that we’ve ever seen,” said Deters.

Now a winter storm threatens to slow things down.

As busy as it’s getting for you to get those packages out on time it’s also crunch time for businesses to get those gifts to you on time. People are expected to spend $184 billion this year online, and that is a lot of items making their way via ground and air.

That’s overwhelming packaging stores.

“We’ve been impacted by a huge crowds, very long lines, and stressed out employees as well. But we’ve been pushing through,” said Brandon Phillips with the UPS Store.

Around 3 billion packages are expected to be shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas; 800 million more than last year.