TOBA hosts 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership breakfast took place at Tampa Marriott Water Street Monday morning.

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs hosted the event, “Reawakening His Dream”.

Dozens of people gave greetings, including Senator Darryl Ervin Rouson, U.S. Representative Kathy Castor and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III was the keynote speaker. He talked about the current climate and division surrounding the country today, and how right now, people need to love more, just as King loved.

“We do not have the right to hang our heads in despair and talk about division if Robert Smalls could see the light in the midst of midnight, why can’t we?” Moss said.

In the midst of recent events, TOBA wanted to show that today is still a day of peace, service and remembrance, at a time when all three are needed.

“Dr. King is a clear leader who had a vision and was unafraid to standup against all odds,” TOBA Board member and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee James Ransom said. “He left a legacy we thought should continued to be remembered, and we didn’t want to miss doing that today.”

Ransom said TOBA is getting ready for its TOBA Leadership Institute, where the organization takes young black men and women into a leadership program.