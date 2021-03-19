Tiny homes growing in popularity amid Tampa Bay real estate boom

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — The real estate boom in the Tampa Bay area is having buyers turning to tiny homes.

Sales for the small houses at Escape Tampa Village in Thonotosassa are up 25% since the start of the pandemic.

“There’s a growing expansion of people who want to live smaller. In return, they also get to spend their money in places other than wasted space at their homes, huge electric bills,” said developer David Peterson.

Tim Mastic, who owns a tiny home, says the alternative living space was ideal.

“I wanted to find a home that I didn’t have to worry about maintenance and working in the yard and cleaning all the time,” he told 8 On Your Side. “It’s been a long couple years of selling and getting rid and donating things. I’m at a point now that I feel really comfortable—I don’t miss anything.”

Homes in the tiny house community on US Highway 301 are between 350 and 450 square feet, similar to the size of a studio apartment. Prices range from $69,000 to $100,000.

“Rent being $1,800, $1,700, $2,000 we’re getting people in these homes for under $1,200 in occasions,” Peterson said.

Escape Tampa Village is in its second phase of construction. The new community will have 23 tiny homes. More information is available on its website.