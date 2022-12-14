TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a warm and dry Wednesday, a strong storm system will arrive in Tampa Bay on Thursday, making things wet and cold.

This particular storm system has been producing tornadoes across the Southeast region, but it will be a little weaker when it arrives to Tampa Bay.

Fortunately, most drivers in the area should make it through their morning commute before the storms begin.

Here’s a timeline:

8 a.m. to noon

The storms will be north of I-4.

Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties will get heavy rain and possibly strong wind gusts. About 1-3 inches of rain could follow, and wind gusts may reach 50 to 60 mph. Isolated damage from the wind is possible.

Although some street ponding may occur, widespread flooding is not expected.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The line of storms shifts farther south.

Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk and Manatee counties have their best chance of downpours and strong winds. The risk of damaging wind gusts are still possible during this time. Widespread 1-inch rainfall totals are expected in isolated heavier areas.

After 3 p.m.

The storms are starting to break up as they head south, so rainfall totals will be between ¼ inch and 1 inch. Strong winds may be embedded in some of these storms, but the overall threat for severe weather drops slightly.

The rain pushes to the south before midnight, and the cooler air filters in behind the front. By Friday morning, temperatures in Tampa Bay should be somewhere in the mid 50s or near 60 degrees.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.