TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pop station iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ has revealed its star-studded lineup for its annual Jingle Ball holiday concert in Tampa.

Jingle Ball will take place at Amalie Arena on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

The show will feature headlining performances by the Backstreet Boys and the Black Eyed Peas. This year’s roster also includes Big Time Rush, Cheat Codes, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jack and Nicky Youre.

Tickets ($41-$261) can be found on Ticketmaster.com, and went on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at noon. Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com.

For more information about this year’s Jingle Ball, call 813-301-2500 or visit amaliearena.com.