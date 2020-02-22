Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Thousands were bundled up and ready to go for the first day of the 2020 Gasparilla Distance Classic race series.

“Last year we did the 8K and it was hot and now this year it’s cold,” said runner Dave Gyoerkoes.

More than 4,500 runners participated in the 15K race this year. For many, these races are something fun to do with friends and family, while for others they are used as training for something bigger.

“I am training for the North American Ironman in Utah so every race I can get in I can – that’s my weakest point is running,” added Gyoerkoes.

This year’s 15K first place finisher competed in this race series for the first time. Phil Parrot-Migas told News Channel 8 he enjoyed every minute of his run along Bayshore Blvd. and hopes this race will help him with future runs.

“I will focus on the track stuff like 5k and 10k stuff in the summer; then focus on the Canadian Olympic trails in June,” Parrot-Migas said.

On Sunday, thousands more are expected to turn out for the Half Marathon and the 8K race to wrap up the 2020 Gasparilla Distance Classic weekend.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day"

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters"

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US"

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m."

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in"

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China"

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits"

Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning"

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss