Thousands run Skyway 10K to help military members and families

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WLFA) – Sunday marked the 3rd annual Skyway 10K Race that benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation (AFFF).
Eight thousand runners took to the Skyway Bridge Sunday morning for the 6.2 mile race. Every dollar from the race registration goes towards Armed Forces Families Foundation to help benefit service members and their families in a variety of ways.
“We are able to use that money to put together infrastructure projects that bring community to the service members,” said Niki Austin with AFFF.
To date, AFFF has raised more than $1.2 million that have helped with their different projects.
