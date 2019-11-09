Thousands participate in annual Tampa Bay Heart Walk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Saturday marked the 26th Annual Tampa Bay Heart Walk with more than 35,000 people participating this year at Raymond James Stadium.

The Heart Walk raises money for the American Heart Association to continue their mission in research and education.

“In our community, the funds raised through heart walk really enable us to do our work here in the Tampa Bay area and make this a healthier community,” said Executive Director Amanda Palumbo.

This year, the Tampa Bay Heart Walk raised more than $3.5 million dollars for the American Heart Association.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss