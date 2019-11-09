Thousands participate in annual Tampa Bay Heart Walk

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Saturday marked the 26th Annual Tampa Bay Heart Walk with more than 35,000 people participating this year at Raymond James Stadium.

The Heart Walk raises money for the American Heart Association to continue their mission in research and education.

“In our community, the funds raised through heart walk really enable us to do our work here in the Tampa Bay area and make this a healthier community,” said Executive Director Amanda Palumbo.

This year, the Tampa Bay Heart Walk raised more than $3.5 million dollars for the American Heart Association.

LATEST STORIES: